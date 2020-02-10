Biden calls Buttigieg, says he is unable to make contact with African-Americans

While Pete Buttigieg remains locked up in a close match with the top Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Iowa caucus, according to the latest figures, Democratic front runner, former vice president Joe Biden makes time to let everyone know that the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana is hardly related to black voters.

“I say he was unable to unite the black community – I mean that,” Biden said in an interview with ABC News on Saturday and noted that African-American lawmakers in South Bend approved him instead of Buttigieg.

“To win … you have to be able to win states like Pennsylvania. You have to be able to win Florida. To be able to win a lot of places that actually have very diverse populations. And so the claim that it is ready across the board, see I don’t. I haven’t seen it yet. “

Through his campaign, Buttigieg struggled to get the support of the African-American community, starting with many doubts about the way his mayor questioned the fatal police shooting of a 54-year-old black man last summer, leading to an encounter with local Black Lives Material representatives who indicated that they were dissatisfied with the result. That, in combination with the decreasing diversity in the South Bend police force, led to an uphill climb in the eyes of black voters.

“I can guide you through all the things we have done as a community, all the steps we have taken, from biased training to de-escalation, but it has the life of Eric Logan, “he admitted during a Miami Democratic debate last year.” And when I look into his mother’s eyes, I have to face the fact that nothing I say will bring him back. “

Black staff members from the Buttigieg campaign are said to be frustrated. The New York Times claims that black and Latinx executives have said they have felt that their concerns have not been listened to and that some felt they were only used to help the campaign achieve certain diversity goals.

Furthermore, a poll in Washington Post / Ipsos in January shows that Buttigieg has only 2 percent Black support, compared to 48 percent from Biden.

Nevertheless, Biden has come far behind Buttigieg and Sanders in the Iowa caucus with only about 15.8 percent of the state’s total delegates. Even still, he claims that his support among Blacks will redeem his Iowa performance and his expected low performance in Tuesday’s primary Hampshire primary.

“No one who has reached second place in Iowa and New Hampshire has ever won the nomination,” said ABC News “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos.

“No one has ever won the nomination without receiving overwhelming support from the African-American community,” Biden replied: “No one has done so except me.”

Biden’s identity with the African-American community is largely driven by his association with the former President Barack Obama with whom he has served for eight years. But Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, who is co-chair of the Biden campaign, told NPR that this is not the only reason.

“I think it’s his oeuvre and the fact that they see in him exactly what President Obama saw in him when he decided to investigate the entire senate,” said Richmond, a recent president of the Congressional Black Caucus.

“Many of the senators currently in the race were there – and he decided to offer the vice-presidency to Joe Biden because of his work, his involvement in the civil rights movement, the fact that he left a law determined to become a member of the office of the public defender, the fact that he is stable and consistent. “

While going to primary school in South Carolina on February 29, a number of candidates are likely to shift their focus to black voters. The electorate in that state is two-thirds black and can ultimately determine how Democratic candidates will fare with African Americans in the future. That said, Biden does not necessarily have to have the situation locked.

For example Columbia, S.C., attorney and chairman of the Richland City Council Dalhi Myers, Sanders decided to support Biden and said that she does not have confidence in his ability to win that others do.

“The best thing for all of us is to excite enough people … who go to the polls,” Myers, who is African-American, told the Associated Press.

“I don’t think Joe Biden can electrify the 400,000 African-Americans in the state of South Carolina.”

But for his part, Buttigieg is apparently still trying to figure out his South Carolina game plan. According to the Columbia newspaperThe state, Buttigieg has never held more than single-figure poll numbers among black voters, leaving him behind the other Democratic candidates. He says, however, that it is a question of name recognition.

“I understand that this is a continuous process to earn trust, and I understand that as a new man, I don’t have decades of experience for people across the country to get to know me, right?” He said in an interview with Charlamagne tha God, host of the syndicated radio program ‘The Breakfast Club’, according to The state.

