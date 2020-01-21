Biden boasts of black support - again

Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is again campaigning for his support from the Black Community. At a town hall in Iowa hosted by Vice News, the Democratic candidate rejected the idea that Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) was on the rise among young black voters and said, “I only know that I’m leading everyone with Black Voter. “

According to the New York Times, Biden replied to vice reporter Antonia Hylton, who asked the leader: “Why does Senator Sanders lead you with black voters under 35?” him.

The remark is said to have made the audience laugh, which prompted Biden to double his comments.

“Call me anyone who is remotely close to the support that I have in the African American community at national level,” Biden replied. He added, “I’m not saying” I’m black, “but I want to tell you something. I’ve spent my entire career with the black community.”

In an ESSENCE x BWR survey conducted last year, the survey found that Senator Bernie Sanders led the crowded field of hope with the support of millennial and Gen Z women ages 18 to 34.

ESSENCE Senior News & Politics Editor Kirsten West Savali wrote of the results: “While older black women interviewed continue to hope for former Vice President Joe Biden’s centrism (25%), younger black women (18, 9%) You would vote for the progressive Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) if the 2020 presidential election were to take place today. ”

And this is not the first time that Biden has sought the support of the African American community. Not only has he campaigned frequently for his ties to the country’s first black president, he has also given interviews praising his support from black voters. On a November November debate stage in Atlanta, Georgia, he said he was from the black community.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 20: Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Tyler Perry Studios on November 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Ten Democratic presidential candidates were selected from the larger candidate field to participate in the debate hosted by the MSNBC and the Washington Post. (Photo by Alex Wong / Getty Images)

“If you notice that I have more people who support me in the black community who have announced for me,” said Biden, “because they know me, they know who I am.

Divide :

TOPICS: News Policy 2020 Election Joe Biden Joe Biden 2020