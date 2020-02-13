Biden assures supporters that he is convinced that we can win South Carolina ‘

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Joe Biden may be down after two shockingly bad performances in Iowa and New Hampshire, but the former vice president does not detract from the fact that he is the Democratic candidate.

According to Politico, who made a recording of the Wednesday call with supporters, Biden insisted that the primary was “still wide open”, and expressed confidence that his campaign could win a victory in South Carolina and Nevada.

“I will be damned if we lose this nomination, especially if we lose this nomination and eventually lose an election to Donald Trump,” Biden said during the 13-minute call.

Biden also noted that support for his campaign was still strong and said that “things have not changed” in terms of online contributions or endorsements since the caucuses in Iowa or the primary in New Hampshire.

“The point is that I want you to know [is] that things have not changed in terms of responses we receive, in terms of whether they are contributions online or whether they are recommendations, since both primaries took place,” he said.

The former vice-president, long regarded as the leader of the Democrats before his poor performance, acknowledged that he “would rather have won both, don’t get me wrong”, but he pointed to Bill Clinton’s early losses in 1992 primarily as proof that there is still a race to win.

He also took the opportunity to cast doubt on the more moderate candidates – such as former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar who surpassed him in New Hampshire – and their future performance potential as voting to the south, and more diverse states.

“I think it will be quite difficult for people like [Pete] Buttigieg to go south. I think it will be very difficult for Amy [Klobuchar] – and they are good people – to go south, “he said, according to the report.

