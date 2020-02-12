Bidding at the Nintendo Play Station auction has started (pick up your checkbook)

Nintendo Play Station, that piece of video game history that we (accurately) describe as the Holy Grail of Nintendo memorabilia, now receives bids on Heritage Auctions. At the time of writing, the bid is $ 4,100, which will certainly look hysterically small compared to what this legendary Sony console actually sells for. The auction ends in 22 days, although Kotaku describes the end date as March 6.

For those new to the story, the only Nintendo Play Station known to exist in the wild is owned by owner Terry Diebold, who finally decided to auction the console after taking it on the tour circuit for several years. The console was a prototype made by Sony as a Super Nintendo with a CD disk drive, making new CD-based gaming experiences possible.

It never went fully into production due to differences between Nintendo and Sony, making Nintendo uncomfortable with the amount of control that Sony would have in the scheme. Nintendo chose notoriously instead to collaborate with Philips for the CD-i disc-based console – and immediately after Sony announced the collaboration with Nintendo no less – and the rest is history. Woeful history for Nintendo.

How much do you think the Nintendo Play Station will auction? Seriously, tell us your guesses. This can be fun. Diebold claims to have previously rejected millions of offers for the console.

(Source / Via)