Biafra: Igbo group warns Nnamdi Kanu about the funeral of the parents

Barely three days before his royal highness’s funeral ceremony, the late Eze Israel Okwu Kanu from Afaraukwu parish, the state of Umuahia, Abia and his wife, the late Ugoeze Sally Nmeme Okwu Kanu, have patents from the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Canoe; An Igbo socio-cultural and political organization, the Imeobi Igbo Forum, has asked the IPOB leader to stay away from the burial site so as not to be noticed by those who are after him.

Speaking to journalists in Onitsha, Anambra state, the forum’s national chair, chief Mike Ikegulu-Onugha, said: “Canoes should stay away from the funeral arena until all questions are resolved.”

“He should wait until the coast is clear for him to come back. The dead must be buried whether Nnamdi is nearby or not. When he comes home, it is an opportunity for those looking for him to get him.

“We shouldn’t wait for him to come back before the dead are buried. The federal government should let me come and bury his parents. I wish he would come and bury his parents the way I did.

“But instead of getting involved in all kinds of problems and military matters, it is better for him to hold back.”

He went on to say, “The federal government should forgive a freedom fighter who asks for a democratic / judicial means of independence. I see no harm in him, the President should forgive him for coming back. “

The chairman of the national forum, who sympathized with Nnamdi Kanu’s family about their parents’ death, asked them to reflect and explain that “stories like these appear in all struggles. These are stories that are better told in life. His parents died in the fight, let’s not say a word about it. The fight paid tribute to them, ”he continued.