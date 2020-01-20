Biafra: Group calls on Buhari to drop treason charges against IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu

A group, the Ibeku Youth Assembly (IYA), has urged the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to allow the outlawed indigenous peoples’ chief of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to return home and bury her late parents, Eze Isreal Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Kanu.

The youth group stressed that any attack on the leader of the IPOB by Nigerian security agents if he surfaced for the funeral of his late parents could spark an avoidable war, which he said would lead to final death. of Nigeria as a democratic nation.

The Ibeku Youth Assembly is the supreme youth body in the hometown of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.

DAILY POST recalls that Nnamdi Kanu announced last November the disappearance of his parents, Eze Isreal Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Kanu and attributed the incident to the alleged invasion of his residence in Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia by soldiers of the Nigerian army in 2017.

However, the leader of the IPOB in a statement last week announced on February 14 for the final burial of his deceased relatives.

Kanu said he would not reveal his security strategy to make sure he returned home and buried his deceased father and mother.

However, in a statement signed and released to journalists on Monday in Umuahia, the state capital of Abia, AIA president comrade Kingsley Nwabuko called on the Buhari-led government to grant presidential pardon to Nnamdi Kanu, as well as to drop his trial for treason for the country’s corporate peace.

According to the organization, “the federal government should see the reason and forgive the agitator. He must go home as the first son of the late Eze Isreal Kanu to bury his parents. Kanu and IPOB are without arms in their clamor for the republic of Biafra.

“They were peaceful in their request. Buhari should force the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to drop the charges against Nnamdi Kanu and urge the leader of the IPOB to continue the dialogue, so that there is calm in the south-eastern area.

“It is evident that the Igbos have continued to be marginalized in this Nigerian system, especially the current government. The southeast has been relegated to the background and they cannot boast of the presence of the government in the region. This is what has led to myriads of unrest in Nigeria today.

“Once again, we know that foreigners will attend the burial of Eze Kanu. The government must ensure that no foreigner is killed by the military. Because any alien whom government forces attack or kill as a result of the IPOB unrest can cause a serious crisis.

“We urge the Southeast Governor Forum chaired by Governor Dave Umahi to meet with President Buhari again and work out a solution, ways to invite Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB to dialogue before the date of the funeral.”

“The federal government, the Nigerian army should also apologize to Kanu’s family and to the population of the South East for the invasion of Umuahia into the home of the leader of the IPOB who, according to him (Nnamdi), led to the death of his parents. “