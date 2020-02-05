Bhuvan Bam is back with a fun AF version of another Bollywood gala night!

Armaan Jain’s wedding and Anissa Malhotra saw who attended Bollywood. From Shah Rukh Khan to Rekha, everyone was part of the celebration to share their wishes and love with the newly married couple. While the photos and videos are on the Internet, Bhuvan Bam returns once again with its own version of the entire reception.

The comedian often uses videos of wedding receptions and voices off photographers and celebrities who have fictitious conversations that leave us divided. He did it first with the wedding functions of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Akash Ambani-Shloka. Well, this time he’s back to make us laugh with his own version of Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra’s wedding and it’s fun AF!

In the video, he digs in Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday when the first one called his father “Robert Downey Jr” from India. He also mentioned Ananya Panday’s statement about his father’s “fight” that he had never been to Koffee With Karan. The conversation between Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal happens when the actor tells his beloved that he told Remo D’Souza not to stretch the episode of Dance India Dance to make films; hinting at the average performance of his Street Dancer 3D movie.

Since Kareena Kapoor Khan revealing that her son Taimur Ali Khan has started saying ‘Wow’ to Karisma Kapoor telling her daughter to make a perfect pose while Karan Johar watches these videos to launch star children, Bhuvan Bam has all the ingredients that make This hilarious and entertaining video to watch.

Look the following video:

