Bhumi Pednekar on gender inequality and working in times with equal opportunities for men and women

Actress Bhumi Pednekar had a successful year 2019 when she had a good set of movies including Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Sonchiriya. Two of them were treasury achievements. Now the actress says she is happy to work in times when similar opportunities have opened up for male and female actors.

“Gender equality is an important topic for me. I am glad to be able to work at a time when similar opportunities have opened up for male and female actors, and I hope that it will spread to society, ”said Bhumi IANS at the edge of the MTV Nishedh series.

“I’m sure this show will help to encourage greater acceptance of gender equality,” she added during an interview about the exhibition she was associated with as the ambassador of the matter.

Stories about social issues such as modern contraception, medical abortion, consent, tuberculosis and nutrition will be broadcast by MTV Nishedh, produced by Victor Tango, on MTV from January 25th.

Speaking of another cause close to her heart, the actress said: “As part of an industry in which your physical appearance is constantly under control, nutrition is the topic that is closest to me. On my journey of transformation, I had a tremendous benefit of focusing on nutrition and eating right now. I am pleased that the MTV Nishedh program is a major nutritionist. Given the strenuous schedules in which we work, it is extremely important that we eat the right food mix to ensure well-being. “

Singer Neeti Mohan also introduced herself as a cause of the cause by portraying her voice for the anthem show #KhulKeBol.

