An actor par excellence is not the only thing that defines this protagonist. Bhumi Pednekar, who had a great career at the box office last year, made the sweetest gesture for his place boy, Upendra Singh, to support him to start a vanity business.

“Upender ji has been with me since the last 4 years. I literally started my career with him and he is like a family. When we were filming for Saand Ki Aankh and traveling, I had a random thought in which I told him why you didn’t start a business and you look at building vanity vans as an option. So, he wasn’t sure how to start this, but he always wanted to start something of his own for his children. I gave him an animated talk about it and asked him to think about it and see what we can do to achieve it, ”says Bhumi Pednekar.

Bhumi Pednekar helps his Spotboy build his Vanity Van business; Feel like your personal victory

Bhumi Pednekar has provided financial and emotional support to Upendra and has allowed him to start his own adventure, an incredibly sweet gesture! The Upendra company has made the first vanity van for Bhumi!

She adds: “Honestly, I feel that everyone should have opportunities in life. And he is someone without whom I really cannot survive and what little I can do for him I will continue to do. Now he has started a company called Akash Vanity (Akash is his son’s name). So, he has put his first vanity and he has done it for me and has really worked hard on it. I am very proud of him and I really hope he started with a truck and reached 100 trucks because he is a very genuine guy. He has always been there for me, he took care of me. It feels like a personal victory to see him grow in life. I have supported him in everything I can and he is a very hardworking and honest man. He will work in more vans and is considering renting them to production houses. ”

Upendra Singh says: “Maine vanity van ke business ke baare mein kaafi time is socha hua tha, par jab Bhumi didi ne mujhe motivate kiya iss idea ke baare mein tab maine apni company shuru karne ka decision liya. Aage maine yahi plan kiya hai ki main vanity van banoon seller. Mein humesha didi ka naam lunga ki unke support se maine apna business, apni pehli van tyaar ki. Aur mein Bhumi didi ka tahey dil se shukriyada karta hoon. Aur upar waale se yahi dua karta hoon ki bhumi didi jo bhi image kare woh image super hit hoye “.

Speaking of how they both worked together on the appearance of the truck, Bhumi Pednekar says radiantly: “He has customized the truck with my initials and has spent a lot of time doing it.” It’s very colorful, it has stained glass, pink walls and it feels like home away from home. “

