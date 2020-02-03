Bhoot trailer: the haunted ship will run chills up your spine

If you have to know, it is the era of Vicky Kaushal. After giving a highly successful movie, Uri: The Surgical Strike, where he played the role of an army officer, the tall, dark and handsome Vicky Kaushal is back with his next movie Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, which will premiere on February 21st. , 2020. The advance of this film was released a while ago and is quite firm to send some chills down the spine. As the name implies, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is based on the story of a couple in an abandoned ship lying on a beach.

The interesting fact that makes Bhoot: The Haunted Ship even more frightening is that the story is based on a true incident in Mumbai. Bhoot: The Haunted Ship has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by Dharma Productions. The main photography began in December 2018 and ended in September 2019. Together with Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana you can also see the main roles playing. Vicky Kaushal shared the breakthrough on his Instagram account by warning viewers to watch this movie at their own risk.

Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot

Vicky Kaushal is also busy filming another Dharma Takht movie with Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and many others in which she will play the role of Dara Shikoh. As is evident, multiplayer Takht is a period drama. The success Vicky Kaushal currently enjoys was not easy for him. He spent his childhood in a humble Chawl in Mumbai.

Although his father was an action director, Vicky Kaushal was not straight or soft. He began his film career by helping Anurag Kashyap direct his famous movie Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012. After some minor roles, Vicky Kaushal managed to get an independent film “Masaan” in 2015 and since then there is no turning back.

