Bhim's army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on his way to a public meeting in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bhim’s army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested on Sunday by Hyderabad police on the way to speak at a public meeting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Law in the city. .

With permission denied for the meeting, the police arrested Azad and his attendants and transferred them to various police stations.

The Dalit leader was on his way to Crystal Garden Mehdipatnam to address the meeting, organized to celebrate Republic Day by All India Dalit Muslim Adivasi Progressive Front (AIDMPAF).

Bhim’s army chief was first taken to Habeebnagar police station, but as his supporters began to go to protest, he was transferred to the Bolaram police station on the outskirts of the town. city. Others were taken to the Goshamahal police station.

Earlier, police began arresting AIDMPAF activists and other Azad supporters at the site. Many others who attended the meeting were asked to disperse.

A police detachment has been deployed near the site since morning to thwart the meeting.

Wahdat-e-Islami leader Moulana Naseeruddin, who also arrived at the meeting site, condemned the police action and accused the police of “muzzling the voice of democracy” and committing “excesses” “against those who try to peacefully protest against the CAA, National Register of Register of citizens and the national population.

A public meeting in the same location, to be discussed by former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students Union, Kanhaiya Kumar, on January 13, was also canceled after police refused authorization.

Azad’s detention comes 10 days after his bail release from Tihar central prison in Delhi.

He was arrested by Delhi police on December 20, accused of instigating people during the anti-CAA demonstration. He was detained while trying to get out of a march from the historic Jama Masjid to the Jantar Mantar in central Delhi.

.