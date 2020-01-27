Bharti Singh was stuck in a legal soup recently when she couldn’t correctly say the word Hallelujah. A piece of society members filed FIR against a comedian for hurting religious feelings. Contribution made by Singh to the High Court to dismiss FIR and accuse her. The judgment is out and everything is about him.

Today’s High Court in Punjab and Haryana heard the plea of ​​Bharti Singh and ordered the Punjab police to refrain from any coercive measures against the comedian. The Supreme Court of Justice, Sudip Ahluwalia, listened to this appeal and a positive decision was made.

The case was registered at the initiative of Sona Jafar, president of the Christian Front, in the Punjab city of Ajnala, Amritsar district. He claimed that the religious feelings of Christians were injured when the stars trivialized the word “Hallelujah” while trying to pronounce it. The FIR was filed on December 25, followed by peaceful protests across the state.

It all started when Bharti Singh and Raveena Tandon played a chat show hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan. During the game, Bharti and Raveena had to write spellings for the words, and the comedian, who is not known as the word “Hallelujah,” ended in unintentional controversy.

A similar decision was made for Raveena and Farah Khan earlier this week, who were too stranded in court proceedings.

The case was registered under Section 295-A (Intentional and Detrimental Acts Intended to Insult Religious Feelings of any Class by Insulting its Religion or Religious Belief) of the Indian Criminal Code (IPC).

