Bharti Airtel Ltd’s actions erased early-morning losses to trade in the green territory for the third consecutive session on Monday, as analysts see an additional rise in action on the prospects of a probable duopoly in the telecommunications sector of the India.

At 10:49 in the morning, Bharti Airtel shares were trading at Rs 500.60, up 0.1%, after reaching the day low of Rs 494.25. The action had risen more than 6.5% last week after an adverse decision of a higher court on adjusted gross income quotas (AGR) further weakened its rival Vodafone Idea Ltd, which raised questions about its survival In the Indian market.

“The company (Vodafone Idea) does not have a source of cash to pay the liabilities and was completely dependent on the reduction of payments. It has cash simply to continue operations for the next two or three quarters, ”Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd analysts said in a note.

Last week, the higher court dismissed the petition for review filed by the telecommunications companies against the previous verdict that ordered the telecommunications companies to pay their AGR obligations within three months after the date of the ruling, which will be on June 23. January. According to reports, Bharti Airtel is supposed to pay more than Rs 34,000 crore through AGR quotas, while Vodafone Idea owes around Rs 44,000 crore to the government.

“The net debt to Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for Bharti and Vodafone Idea increased to 4.3x and 11.6x, respectively (after the verdict),” UBS said. The recent fundraising plan will help Bharti keep leverage levels under control, but Vodafone Idea will be in a weak position if cash is used to make AGR payment, therefore, the verdict is clearly negative for Vodafone Idea, since he faced a significantly large responsibility, he added.

Motilal Oswal said Bharti Airtel was well prepared with a Plan B, as he announced the fundraising of around Rs 21 billion rupees last week through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) and convertible bonds in foreign currency (FCCB ).

“The rest, around Rs 13,000 million, could be financed with bank loans. Bharti’s current net debt is Rs 89,000 rupees with an Ebitda of Rs 40,000 rupees in fiscal year 21. Therefore, an increase of Rs 13,000 million would still keep the net debt manageable at 1.02,000 million of rupees with 2.6x net debt to Ebitda, ”he added.

