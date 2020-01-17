The shares erased the initial gains to be traded almost unchanged on Friday before the announcement of earnings of some large capitalization key companies. At 11:51 a.m., the BSE Sensex benchmark was trading at 41,941.45, an increase of 8.89 points, or 0.02%, while the Nifty 50 index dropped 3.65 points, or 0.03%, to 12,351.85. Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Yes Bank, RIL, TCS and HCL Technologies were among the key actions in today’s news. Read on to learn more:

Bharti Airtel, idea of ​​Vodafone: Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd gained 5%, while those of Vodafone Idea fell 39% after Trai data showed that Bharti Airtel added 1.65 million users in November to end with 327.30 million users, or a share of 28.35% market. Vodafone Idea, meanwhile, lost a record of 36.41 million users in the same month, ending with a market share of 29.12%.

If bank: Yes, Bank Ltd shares fell more than 7% after Moody’s revised the long-term foreign currency issuer rating of B2, with an uncertain address.

RIL, TCS, HCL Tech: The shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) rose 2.2%, while those of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies Ltd were traded unchanged before the announcement of the results for the December quarter (Q3).

Bank of South India: Shares of South Indian Bank Ltd were traded unchanged after the third quarter earnings of the lender grew 8% to Rs. The board also approved raising Rs 500 million through bonds.

Adani companies: Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd gained 3.5% even when CBI reserved the company and two former officials of the National Consumer Cooperative Federation of India (NCCF) for alleged irregularities in the coal supply contract.

Wipro: Wipro Ltd shares rose 1.4% after Wipro Ventures announced $ 150 million of Fund II to invest in emerging digital business software leaders.

GMR Infrastructure: GMR Infrastructure Ltd fell 1.9% even when the Supreme Court of India lifted the suspension of environmental authorization at GMR Goa International Airport.

Dishman Carbogen: Shares of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd fell almost 5% after the company approved the repurchase for an amount not exceeding Rs 72 million rupees.

