Bharat Sena marries two dogs to “condemn” Valentine’s Day, confused social media

While the Valentine’s Day spree now goes on for seven consecutive days, a bizarre incident of “conviction” in Coimbatore shook social media on Wednesday morning.

In another “protest” against Valentine’s Day, often seen as a “cultural decline” for certain right-wing organizations, two dogs were seen who were married off by the party members of tight-fitting Bharat Sena equipment.

About 10 people gathered with orange flags, who decided to marry a domesticated male German German shepherd dog and a Pomeranian female dog, with garlands tied around their necks.

Among the crowd was also seen a man posing as a priest and performing some rituals to complete the wedding.

The video of the same was shared by a journalist on Twitter who said, “Members of Bharat Sena marry two dogs in Coimbatore on Wednesday and condemn Valentine’s Day celebrations in the city.”

Members of Bharat Sena marry two dogs in #Coimbatore on Wednesday to condemn # ValentinesDay parties in the city. pic.twitter.com/wd8LkFiFXr

– Megha Kaveri (@meghakaveri) February 13, 2020

The clip was fast enough to draw strong criticism from netizens, who in addition to their concerns about such a foolish act also affected the party organization.

Can we stop making stupid people famous?!

– Raj Bhagat Palanichamy (@rajbhagatt) February 13, 2020

Looks like frustrated guys who don’t have a girlfriend

– (@chetan_cbe) February 13, 2020

Ikr ‍♀️ Coimbatore is the heart of sanghis

– lɐuoıʇıpɐɹ⊥ ꙅꙅɘɔᴎiɿꟼ (@tradprincess_) February 13, 2020

Delusional. They do it every day for every valentine. They need good education. It’s too late now. Nobody knows what St Valentine stood for.

– V.Manjunath (@Porambok) February 13, 2020

pic.twitter.com/fAje9ZkK4D

– Isaac (@ ishaq79) February 13, 2020

Last year the right-wing political party, Bajrang Dal, ran amok in many public places on Valentine’s Day. Organizations such as Bajrang Dal have always been at the forefront of protesting against the celebration of Valentine’s Day, and have considered it a “Western culture.” They have also proclaimed such days a promotion of ‘love jihad’.

A case was also registered against the party in Hyderabad in 2019 when two members of a violent couple had married a young couple on Valentine’s Day after being found in a park in Hyderabad.

