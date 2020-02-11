USC events I have just canceled their lucky feast in the wake of a massive lawsuit. V3.espacenet.com/textdoc? Insomniac events, Now SoCal Events’ promoter and rave brand wants to move to the Pacific Northwest and fill the void that the USC’s demise will leave, and it starts with Beyond Wonderland.

“Almost a decade has passed since Beyond Wonderland Seattle, but this year Beyond will be returning to the Pacific Northwest. I can’t wait to go to the rabbit hole with all of you. Details will follow shortly.”

For those who don’t know, Beyond Wonderland has been to Seattle before, but it’s been almost a decade since most recent ravers probably didn’t know. The last time it was held at the WaMu Theater in 2011 is now a much larger event and a stadium-size venue is unlikely to make it.

The Insomniac lawsuit found that the organizer would like to host a show in the canyon without USC this summer. Beyond Wonderland PNW – USC events pushed out of the gorge – it’s a perfect storm.

These “details coming soon” will either confirm or deny the placement of the event, but the smart money will flow to Beyond Wonderland on the gorge in 2020. More information is available here.

Photo via Insomniac