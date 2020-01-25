Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan, Starrer of Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior has proven to be an extraordinary issue in ticket windows and shows no sign of slowing even after passing 200 miles. On its record journey, the film went through collections of blockbusters like 3 idiots, Good Newwz, Mission Mangal and Ek Tha Tiger.

with 202,83 crores, Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior outperformed 3 idiots (202 crores), Good Newwz (201.14 crores), Mission Mangal (200.16 crores) and Ek Tha Tiger (198 crores) in the list of the top 100 chairs of Gross Koimoi (All-time Grossers).

Tanhaji Box Office: Ek Tha Tiger Salman Khan Goes Out, 2 Idam Movies and Ashir Kumara!

See the full list below:

To date, Tanhaji will go through the collections of Happy New Year, Housefull 4 and Golmaal Again.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior, released on January 10, 2020. Kajol, Devdatta Nage, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny are also featured.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra received tax-free status by April 30, an official said on Wednesday.

The decision to give up the GST to sell film tickets came the day after Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders watched the film at a special show in Mumbai.

The martyrdom of Tanaji Malusare – the commander of the Maratha Empire headed by Khatrapati Shivaji Maharaj – at the Battle of Sinhagad Fort in Pune with the then commander of Fort Udaybhan Sinh Rathore, who was an ally with the Mughals, has state history.

