Beyonce Left Goo Goo Dolls' Johnny Rzeznik 'Shellshocked' during Famous' TRL 'Class Photo Shoot

There was an epic ghost encounter in 2000, when “Total Request Live” and photographer David LaChapelle organized a helluva photo shoot with the biggest names in music at that time.

Called the “TRL class of 1999”, the photo was held the weekend before the Grammy, with video behind the scenes of the shoot becoming a legend (below). Justin Timberlake and the rest of NSYNC geeked about sharing the same air as Jennifer Lopez, Fred Durst tried to flirt with Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears mixed with Lenny Kravitz.

Other stars present included Child of destiny, Tyrese, Goo Goo Dolls, diddy and of course, Carson Daly.

TooFab caught up with Johnny Rzeznik from the Goo Goo Dolls prior to the 20th anniversary tour of the band for “Dizzy Up the Girl”, where we just had to ask about his memories of what was certainly one of the wildest photo shoots they had ever done.

“The only thing I noticed when I saw that photo was how young Justin Timberlake looked,” he said, who had just seen the image for the first time in years. “Holy smoke looks at that guy. He looks like 12 in that photo!”

Participation in the shoot – a charity – was certainly outside the comfort zone of the band at that time. Just five months earlier, the Goo Goo Dolls had released “Dizzy Up the Girl”, the album with hits like “Iris” and “Slide” that shot them at superstar.

“I always felt it was a neighborhood that we just walked through a little. We should never be allowed to move in,” he then said that he was part of the “TRL” world. “We had fun hanging out there for sure.”

“I remember David LaChapelle, the photographer, and all these people painted gold, dressed with televisions on their heads and he blows music and he shouts at everyone through a megaphone and everyone shouts back at him:” We can’t hear you. What do you want? We can’t hear you! “

“It was great fun. It was a big party,” Rzeznik recalled. “It was loud, chaotic and it was like:” Wow look at all the famous people here. “I get nervous about famous people. “

The famous person who made the longest impression: beyonce.

“I remember walking down a staircase in that photo shoot and then looking at me and saying,” Hello, you go pop, “and I was like” uh-uh-uh-uh, “he said, laughing. “I couldn’t talk, I’m not kidding, man. I was shocked just like her.”

“She was just like that, she had a radiance,” he added. “Beautiful. Still.”

