BewhY conquers New York in the final “The Movie Star” 2020 Tour Stop: News: KpopStarz

BewhY conquers New York in the final “The Movie Star” 2020 Tour Stop / Credit: Karen May

Perhaps it was the fate that the last stop of BewhY’s “The Movie Star” Tour took place the same night as the Oscars, where the Korean film Parasite wrote history when taking home Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Screenplay. While the night of February 9, 2020 brought us to the Mission Nightclub of New York instead of the Dolby Theater (or our TV screens), the amount of fun we had with BewhY probably deserves its own prize!

“I am a rap star representing Korea,” BewhY announced and received applause. While the opening acts, filled with everything from the throaty, grumpy fall of Swimcoach to the melodic tunes of ‘Me Love’ by Ted Park, built up excitement in the crowd, nothing compares to the energy that came when BewhY finally entered the stage: hands up, cameras up and everyone jumps around. If he is the representative of Korea, Korea will get an incredible Western representation.

A master of the stage, BewhY’s “New York City, raise your hands!” Felt like a spell: everyone’s hands immediately went up and waved to the rhythm of his songs. BewhY can play with the audience just as well as playing his songs with unusual instruments and riffs – the unique sinister “Edgy” piano motif combined with the BewhY rap brought the audience into a frenzy.

The show took full advantage of the artistry of MISSION NYC, from the colorful lights that flow over the ceiling fixtures to the hydraulics that flow into the crowd. Lights, water thrown in the crowd and the whole audience jumps to the rhythm: the perfect backdrop for a film worthy concert.

Some of our favorite beats of the night came from Simba Jawabi, an artist from BewhY’s Dejavu Music who performed. His outfit and style were relatively simple, making the way in which he took full control of the stage and the flow stand out even more.

The moments we loved the most were where the music broke and we were left behind with Bewhy spitting straight fire. Everyone fell silent, just impressed by his rap. Unbelievable.

Things we didn’t keep, but wish we did:

– Every time BewhY splashed water over the crowd!

– BewhY’s SPS (syllables per second), estimated in millions

– Every time BewhY handed out water bottles to the thirsty, thirsty crowd.

– Every time the crowd broke out loud, synchronized singing of BewhY’s name!

With one of these raw hymns, BewhY referred to all the string instruments used in his music: he quickly brought the hymns to an end with the flourishing of a conductor’s cut-off.

“Hallelujah, hallelujah!” Just as he put an end to these songs, the show unfortunately had to be ended. As the last stop on the “The Movie Star” tour, the tour itself came to a satisfactory end.

New York was not NY that night (“and why”). It was Bewhy. Thank you Socialite Music Group for giving KpopStarz access to such a great show!

Article by: Kaitlin Cunanan

Photos by: Karen May

