Betty White is 98 years old today!

Betty White is 98 years old. The actress is known for working on shows such as The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

White was born January 17, 1922 in Oak Park, Illinois. She was an only child, her father an electrical engineer, her mother a housewife. When she was 2 years old, her family moved to Hollywood. After graduation, White starred in a few radio shows and even appeared on television sporadically in the late 1930s and 1940s. This was well before most Americans even owned a television.

White’s first windfall in the entertainment industry occurred in 1949, where she became a regular host of the entertainment show Hollywood on Television. From there, she founded her own production company, Bandy Productions, and with it created two new shoes: a daytime talk show called, The Betty White Show and, Life with Elizabeth, where she played the main character.

Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, White continued to appear on television on a wide variety of programs, including commercials, previews of current series, guest spots in talk shows, and game shows. She met her husband, Allen Ludden, on the game show Password in 1961. Although she was already a television personality, White had not even reached the peak of her celebrity.

In 1973, White appeared on The Marry Tyler Moore Show as Sue Ann Nivens, host of a popular household show. Her character was kind and compassionate in front of the camera, but clever and cynical behind. His character quickly became a regular on the series, and he won White two consecutive Emmy Awards for Best Supporting Actress in 1975 and 1976.

After playing a beloved supporting character, White has again become one of the main characters in a sitcom. In 1986, with Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty, she starred in The Golden Girls, a show about four elderly women living together in Florida. White played Rose Nylund, a kind but naive widow. The show was a great success, spanning seven seasons and winning more than 30 awards in its race. He also won White another Emmy, this time for best lead comedic actress.

After The Golden Girls, White continued to appear regularly on television, playing bit games and doing commercial work, much like she did in the 50s and 60s. White even became a main character in a another sitcom, Hot in Cleveland from 2010, which lasted six seasons.

Even at 98, Betty White is still in the spotlight, which makes us laugh.