Betty Gilpin joins Impeachment: American Crime Story

The cast for Impeachment: American Crime Story is only getting better by the day.

Glow star Betty Gilpin has now joined the cast as Ann Coulter, the conservative media expert who wrote a book about the Clinton accusation and was a syndical columnist in the 90s.

Gilpin joins a cast that is already extremely impressive, led by Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones.

Clive Owen will play Bill Clintonand that was announced Wednesday Billy Eichner will play Matt Drudge, creator of the Drudge report, the news aggregation site that broke the news of the Monica Lewinsky scandal in 1998.

The show, the third part in FX and the anthology series by Ryan Murphy, will “examine the overlooked dimensions of the women in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton presidency,” per FX.

The production will only begin in a few months, but Sarah Paulson said she has already spoken to Monica Lewinsky, who acts as producer in the series.

“It’s like anything, when you play a real person, even if you play a person who might be considered a villain in a story, you still feel the responsibility to make it right for the piece as a whole. You nothing can be soft-pedal just because you want to be liked as an actor, so Monica in the neighborhood has only further implemented that feeling and responsibility and needs to be told as accurately as possible, “she said about playing Linda Tripp.

Discussions are currently underway about the prostheses that Paulson will have to wear to make her look more like the former official.

Paulson also confirmed Gilpin’s casting with praise hands and heart emojis, which was virtually our response.

You can see the entire cast so far!

Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky



Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp



Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones



Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter



Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge



Clive Owen as Bill Clinton



Impeachment: American Crime Story originally premiered in September, but is likely to be delayed. It starts with photography in March.