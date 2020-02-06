Betsy Devos pays for the Philadelphia School Choice Scholarship from Janiyah Davis

Image: Getty

During the exaggerated pomp that Tuesday was the State of the Union address, President Trump introduced the country to Janiyah Davis, a young black girl from Philadelphia who became the symbol of the school choice movement at night. The program allows students to attend another – better performing – school, including private schools, and the waiting list is long; thousands of students.

In his speech, Trump mocked the governor of Pennsylvania for vetoing legislation that would expand the choice of school, allowing more students such as Davis, who were on the waiting list of the Pennsylvania opportunity grant program, to access the program. These lists essentially throw students into a lottery system in which only a few selections are lucky enough to receive a better education.

It is a system that Trump decided to play in real time. Because Trump, always gracefully, had a surprise in store.

“Janiyah, I have good news for you because I am happy to tell you that your long wait is over,” Trump said. “I can proudly announce tonight that an Opportunity Scholarship has become available that will go to you and that you will soon go to the school of your choice.”

The cameras turned to Janiyah and her mother and hugged while everyone around them applauded.

<noscript><iframe src="https://theslot.jezebel.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=twitter-1224888112825892864&autosize=1" autoresize="true" id="twitter-1224888112825892864" data-recommended="false" width="500" height="159" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

What Trump did not mention was how Janiyah Davis magically got off the waiting list. The answer is this: the checkbook of education secretary Betsy Devos.

USA Today reports that Devos personally finances the school choice grant and will provide money directly to Davis and her mother. They report that Devos, “will have to pay in part for the girl’s tuition, in part, because state law in Pennsylvania limits how many donors can contribute to the stock market fund.”

When USA Today contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Education, officials did not seem to know anything about Trump’s large grant.

Devos spokeswoman Liz Hill has not confirmed how long Devos will actually fund Davis training – and whether scholarships will continue to exist after the president’s cameras have stopped rolling.

But the details don’t matter, because Trump has achieved what he wanted to achieve. The stunt’s perspective helped Trump to frame Democrats as one group blocks the academic success of a young black girl and marks any refusal to celebrate the stunt as a personal insult to Janiyah Davis. Their reluctance to drool over this saccharine display will be used in attack advertisements in the coming months, while public school advocates and teachers’ unions continue to fight against the transfer of public money away from public education and against inflated charter and voucher programs.

This comprehensive achievement in fact revealed what is wrong with these voucher programs that are so dear to the Republican Party. There are numerous Janiyah Davises throughout the country, but one was chosen at random to receive the coveted prize for decent education.

