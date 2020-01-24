Betsy DeVos compares being pro-choice to being pro-slavery

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Education minister Besty DeVos compared arguments about abortion rights to the end of slavery when he spoke at the Colorado Christian University in DC on Wednesday.

Also [former President Abraham Lincoln] dealt with the arguments of his time for the election. They suggested that a state’s decision to be a slave or free was not a moral issue, ”DeVos told her audience. “Well, President Lincoln reminded those pro-choers that make up a large chunk of the American people and don’t see this as a minor matter. They see it as a great moral evil. “

“Lincoln was right to choose slavery at the time, and he would be right to choose life today,” added Politico, commenting. “Because as I said, freedom is not about doing what we want. Freedom is about having the right to do what we should.”

According to the Colorado Times Recorder, nearly 200 university students and faculty and the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University came to DC last week to attend anti-abortion events.

The crowd reportedly cheered when it was announced that President Donald Trump would be the first president to attend the March for Life demonstration over the weekend.

DeVos also used her time at the microphone to demand that abortion be made “unthinkable” and called for it to be “ironic” without supporting parents who want to enroll their children in non-traditional public schools.

“There are many in the pro-life movement who are working heroically to make abortion unconstitutional,” DeVos said. “Let’s talk tonight about making it unthinkable.”

