Betsy DeVos compares abortion rights with slavery

Picture: Getty

A brief list of things that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos doesn’t understand includes the United States’ public education system, the higher education system, student loan policy, school security, and what appears to be the civil war.

The amazing plethora of topics DeVos knows nothing of was seen last night speaking at the President’s Dinner for Colorado Christian University in the Museum of the Bible. In her speech, DeVos, who also attended a private religious university, compared a woman’s right to choose abortion, apparently, to a slave’s right to be or not what Abraham Lincoln took away:

Also [former President Abraham Lincoln] dealt with the arguments of his time for the election. They suggested that a state’s decision to be a slave or free was not a moral issue, ”DeVos said, according to the Colorado Times Recorder. “Well, President Lincoln reminded those pro-choers that make up a large chunk of the American people and don’t see this as a minor matter. They see it as a great moral evil. “

She also ironically called it that women who want full control over what is happening in their bodies are against the United States government, which financially supports private schools, which, if Devos’ rhetoric is an indication, neither critical thinking nor criticism teach definition of irony:

“DeVos praised the irony of supporting a woman’s decision to have an abortion, but not for mothers who want to enroll their children in non-traditional public schools. They received a loud laugh and applause.”

DeVos, who has withdrawn protection for disabled and transsexual students, as well as Title IX, believes that withholding public funds from private schools is the “latest legal prejudice” in the United States. She also expressed hope that a case currently pending before the Supreme Court, Espinoza v. The Ministry of Finance of Minnesota, will allow taxpayers to pour funds into academic institutions that are undoubtedly as intellectually strict as those who are responsible for the production of DeVos.