Bethenny Frankel wishes late friend Dennis Shields Happy Birthday, Heartbreaking Instagram Post

It has been two years since August Bethenny Frankel lost her then friend, Dennis Shields, to one suspected drug overdose.

And not a day goes by that “Real housewives of New York” alum does not think of him, especially today, on what would have been his 53rd birthday.

“Congratulations Dennis,” she wrote in a series of intimate photos that she shared on Instagram on Thursday. “I think about you today and every day.”

“It has been difficult lately because the world lost another legend and so many innocent lives,” she added helicopter crash that claimed the lives of the NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. “You are gone, but you will never be forgotten. You are being missed. You are constantly quoted. You are unique. You eat multiple Nestle crunch bars, Sprites and JG Mellon double cheese cheeseburgers in heaven, and now you have a great basketball player to look there and bet. “

The Skinnygirl Mogul told Shields that he “would be proud of my decisions and the evolution of my career and my life. You would be so excited about all the announcements coming soon. You were my biggest cheerleader and you were positive about a future for me that I never thought was possible. “

From her daughter, Bryn, she said the 9-year-old is still “sweet as sugar” as you always refer to her and she misses you blindfolded food tastings and leaving traces of chocolate chips. You were right that @biggysmallz was the best Bryn tells everyone: “Dennis has had more than 30 dogs and says he has never met sweeter.” “

Bethenny also wanted Dennis to know that she and Bryn ‘were in good hands with Paul, whom you would want and respect and vice versa. He takes care of us and is very caring. You always said that I would find someone who would take care of him me. We miss you. Happy Birthday! I know they have peanut butter chocolate cake and Hemingway in heaven. Everyone misses you and you are still the center of attention – how secretly you like it. Xoxo. “

Bethenny began dating a few months after Dennis’ death with friend Paul Bernon. Paul adds to the reality star, who is fatally allergic to fish literally save her life after she accidentally ate soup containing fish product. “I felt that Dennis was pulling at me,” she sobbed after the near-death experience.

Frankel finished her wonderful tribute to her deceased boyfriend with two Ernest Hemingway quotes: “The world breaks everyone, and afterwards some are strong in the broken places,” and “Happiness in intelligent people is the rarest thing I know.”

In a footnote she mentioned her deceased puppy, Cookie, and said she hoped that her dog “hugged you nicely by the [rainbow] bridge”.

Dennis Shields was found dead in his Trump Tower apartment in the morning of Friday, August 10 after a suspected overdose. He was 51.

Since 2016, Bethenny and Dennis have been in what they described as an “on and off” relationship. She revealed that he had even introduced her and also gave Bryn a ring.

“It didn’t even come close to a perfect relationship,” Bethenny said during an episode of “RHONY” in 2019. “Part of me died inside. It was really bad. But I couldn’t get out of it either. I loved it so much from him and we were family and my daughter was so close to him and I knew him for so many years, he suggested on April 25, I didn’t tell anyone, I kept it to myself because I didn’t want another circus of my life, so I didn’t want to tell people, but we had our own involvement. “

“It’s funny because he said to me,” Well, did you say yes? “” She remembered. “And I said,” Well, I love you and I can’t believe you did this, but we have to talk about some conditions and some conditions and how things will change, issues I’ve had with partnership and consistency. “It was all very complicated. It wasn’t what a natural engagement should be, so our engagement was on ice. “

Dennis appeared on the show countless times before his death. Bethenny was chatting during a hair-raising episode broadcast in 2018 Dorinda Medley about the latter’s relationship with his friend John Mahdessian when she raised her own relationship with Shields.

“You’re just lucky that John isn’t going anywhere,” she said. “I didn’t tell Dennis, but in my own mind I said,” 90 days. I won’t say a word to Dennis for 90 days. ” It’s very hard to realize that someone you love just doesn’t mean they’re the right person, and I wish he was. “

When she talked about her huge mansion, Frankel added, “I can live here alone forever, and I think that’s fine.”

