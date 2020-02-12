BET celebrates 40 years of excellence in Ringing Nasdaq opening bell

BET Networks continued the year-long celebration of its 40th anniversary with its president Scott Mills the bell rings on Nasdaq on Wednesday. More than two dozen executives from the venerable company joined Mills when he symbolically started the trading day at the New York Stock Exchange location.

“A lot has happened since the launch of BET,” Mills said just before the bell rang.

“Society has embraced black culture, mainstream media has focused on the different stories and different voices of African-Americans and we even had the first black president.

“But we know that much remains to be achieved,” he continued. “And that is why it is BET’s mission to entertain, engage and ultimately empower African Americans. It is a sublime goal, but we are convinced that we can achieve it. “

BET has been a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. since 2001. and was founded by entrepreneur as Black Entertainment Television Bob Johnson on January 25, 1980. In the years before, Johnson worked in television-based subscriptions and was also a lobbyist for the National Cable Television Association.

Equivalent to Ted Turner with CNN and Bill Rasmussen Johnson knew with ESPN that he had a niche idea with a cable channel that was exclusively aimed at catering to a black audience.

According to a biography of Wharton School of Business, Johnson raised his first $ 500,000 in starting capital from the founder of Telecommunications Inc. John Malone and then made his vision of BET a reality.

The company has since expanded to include various platforms, including BET Haar, the BET Awards, the BET Honors, the BET Walk of Fame and most recently its streaming service BET +. As the most common network focused on the African-American community, BET reaches more than 85 million households and remains the primary destination for black entertainment, music, culture and news.

Mills, who became president of the network in 2017, exclusively told BET.com that his plan is to make BET a presence for his audience in every possible way.

“The key is to take the great BET brand and ensure that we appear on every relevant platform,” he said.

“Our opinion is that our audience, especially African-Americans, are fond of content created for African-Americans. Our chance is to fulfill that interest.

“This is about creating content that breaks through, so we work with ads known for breakthrough content such as Tyler Perry and it delivers exactly as we expected. That’s why we work with people like Lena Waithe who have unique views and have perspectives. It’s exciting and the team takes on the challenge. “

