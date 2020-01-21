Scroll to view more pictures

Investing in a weighted anxiety blanket is a great and natural way to improve your sleep without having to choose sleeping pills to maintain your eight hours. These weighted blankets (usually between 5 and 20 pounds) provide a soothing feeling – almost like you are snuggled up. As someone who suffers from relatively severe anxiety and sleep disorders as a feared side effect of the disease, I admit that when I first heard about the stress-reducing and wellness-enhancing benefits of these blankets, I was quite skeptical.

And although they will certainly not cure your anxiety, I have found that they definitely offer a solid sense of comfort and I wake up refreshed than I would with my normal bedding. Ideally, you should choose a blanket that makes up about 5 to 10 percent of your body weight to get the best results. The idea behind why these extra heavy blankets have a calming effect is that the extra pressure creates a “grounding” process that simulates the feeling of touch. Here are some of my personal (and affordable) favorites.

1. Hypnoser Weighted Blanket

This 15-pound weighted blanket wraps and soothes without making you feel hot. It is made of breathable cotton and contains glass beads for better temperature control.

2. Kpblis Weighted Blanket

I like everything pink, but apart from the aesthetic appearance of this blanket, it was also designed with seven layers of super soft quilting for maximum comfort.

3. Luna Weighted Blanket

This weighted blanket is a great option for those who prefer to be a little cooler while sleeping. It was developed with cooling technology to offer the same benefits as traditional weighted blankets without overheating when sleeping or cuddling.