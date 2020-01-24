Best way to write an essay in less than 30 minutes

Sometimes we have no choice but to do our best and write an essay in less than 30 minutes. It sounds like real trouble, and sometimes it can be. There are many steps to writing an essay, but even if you know them, you really need to figure out how to write your essays faster. If you’re wondering how to write an essay quickly or how to finish an essay in less than 30 minutes, you’re in luck because we’ve put together an excellent list of tricks that can help you.

Source: https://www.pexels.com/photo/notes-macbook-study-conference-7102/

Tips for writing an essay in less than 30 minutes

To know how to write essays faster, keep reading:

Read the essay question

The most important thing to do before starting your essay is to figure out what topic you’re writing on. Read the question and then read it again. This will help you understand better. It also helps to take a pencil and underline the keywords. Keywords include action words such as “describe” or “inform” that tell us the style of writing to use, as well as other important words or phrases such as the topic covered, which is essentially the subject of the essay.

Research your essay

If you are not in an exam room and have Internet access, you may be researching the current topic. If you choose to do this, be sure to stick to the time you have allowed yourself to do so, be it 3, 5 or 10 minutes. The best way to do this is to search the underlined keywords of your question. For example, the question might be, “Describe the effects of climate change on polar bears.” In this case, your online search terms could be “climate change polar bears”.

Using only the keywords and cutting out additional words can help you type faster and get better, more accurate results. Don’t worry about perfect grammar while researching – none of this is really important when doing an online search!

Some students simply don’t have the time to write a research-based essay. While some essays are doable, others are more demanding, and completing them before the due date can prove to be a real challenge. In such cases, many students go through well-known reviews for Essay Writing Services and choose an outside academic author to write their essay for them. However, before choosing a writer, it is important that you review Essay Writing Services reviews and find out which writer best fits your criteria. Don’t forget to ask for prices in advance!

Make a plan before you start writing

First of all, you need to know exactly how much time you have and divide it up according to your requirements. If you work within a 30-minute timeframe, you should divide your time as follows: plan and sketch 15 to 20 minutes for writing and the remaining 5 minutes for quick revision and editing.

Don’t underestimate the power of planning and editing. If you start with a decent essay draft, your work will finish faster because you have a clear idea of ​​exactly what to do. Finally, take the time to read your essay – it can work wonders for your end product.

Set a timer and disassemble your essay

If you’re still wondering how to write an essay quickly, follow this advice: set a timer, especially if you have several things to do besides actually writing the essay, e.g. B. Research, plan and edit. Decide how much time you want to spend on each task, as highlighted in step 2, and set the timers accordingly so that you don’t move to another time range. Time management can write or break your essay, so do your best to keep these minutes under control!

How to highlight your essay

With these tips, you can finish your essay within 30 minutes. However, there is more to writing than just managing your time efficiently. Here are some professional tips for writing an essay:

Brainstorm your thesis

Choosing a solid thesis is crucial as it sets the tone for your essay. The thesis statement contains the essence of the rest of your essay, so choose it wisely. A good thesis takes the question or topic directly at hand without playing around.

Write an interesting introduction

The thesis is usually part of the introduction, namely the first line after the “tick” of your essay, a phrase that is used to attract the reader’s attention. However, an introduction is more than just a statement about hook and thesis. Use the introduction to inform your reader of the basics of the topic covered so that when he reads the main paragraphs he knows what to expect from the rest of the essay.

Write your body

The text sections tell the story of your essay. They contain all the essential content and connections and really help to complete your writing. In your first section of text, you should explain your strengths along with some examples to make it clearer to the reader. Try to end the paragraph with a one-line conclusion that links your paragraph to your thesis statement. You can create as many paragraphs of text as you like, but the typical amount is three, especially if you work within a tight time frame.

Conclusion time

A good conclusion summarizes the essay and reinforces the statement. If your topic requires you to “describe” rather than “argue”, you may want to avoid giving a biased opinion in your conclusion.

Conclusion

Use these steps to write an essay that will help you finish your work in 30 minutes. The additional writing tips will help you have the best essay of all!