Best union to move Bombay HC

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) union will relocate the Bombay Supreme Court and contest the labor court order, which allowed the transportation company to operate wireless buses in Mumbai.

At the beginning of November, BEST started a pilot project that used line-less buses on some routes that connect Churchgate and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station with some commercial areas in South Mumbai.

On Thursday, up to 35 different routes in the suburb of Mumbai were put into service according to court rulings. Members of the BEST union stated that management did not yet have to provide a copy of the actual order from the labor court.

“We were only informed of the order orally. We asked management to provide us with the copy of the order, but they have not yet submitted a document,” said JM Kahar, secretary general of BEST Kamgar Sangathan.

Kahar said that the union had already initiated the process of challenging the court ruling, as this move poses a threat to the workforce and will lead to job cuts in the future.

In the meantime, BEST management also confirmed that hundreds more wireless buses will be operational by February.