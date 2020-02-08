Best toners for sensitive skin & rosacea

Scroll to view more pictures

Toner tends to get a bad reputation in skin care, mostly because old school formulas were known to be hard and excessively dry. For many of us with sensitive skin, it can be an endless challenge to find skin care that is gentle enough but still works (and most likely will limit damage). This is especially the case when trying to find a toner for sensitive skin, since toners are notoriously unpredictable when it comes to wiping the skin away, not to mention that it feels uncomfortably firm. However, adding toner to your skin care routine can be a great way to double cleansing, refine enlarged pores, and even do a gentle exfoliation. And if you find the right one, they can actually help to relieve irritation, eliminate redness, and keep your pores clean and clear.

Many conventional toners actually contain alcohol, which, unless you have extremely oily skin, can do more harm than good. In fact, banning all of your skin’s natural oils can not only cause premature wrinkles from pulling, but can also lead to excessive oil production and breakouts, as your skin’s natural defense mechanism is to maintain a balanced moisture level to restore through more sebum production to compensate for the lack of (albeit self-added) hydration. If you are prone to redness or rosacea, toners can be an absolute nightmare. While it is normal to look a little red after toning, with reactive skin it can take hours to restore normal skin. Fortunately, there are many non-alcoholic options on the market that are enriched with ingredients for sensitive skin such as aloe, rose petals and lavender oil. We have summarized some of our most popular toners for sensitive skin.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to give people style. We only offer products that we believe you love as much as we do. Please note that we may receive a small sales commission when you buy something by clicking on a link in this story.

1. Thayer facial lotion

This cult classic is really a gem. I have been using it for years and my highly sensitive skin absolutely loves it. It is enriched with rose petals and aloe to soothe the skin, while the witch hazel narrows and gently cleanses the pores.

2. InstaNatural Vitamin C Toner

While vitamin C can be a trigger for some sensitive skin types, this is a great anti-aging option that will make your skin look radiant and lighter. To counteract irritation, it contains lavender oil and geranium oil so that the skin does not feel completely stripped.

3. Simply soothing facial toner (pack of 2)

This affordable toner is completely alcohol-free and has a balanced pH to gently cleanse, tone and refresh without drying or causing the skin to fall out. It also contains chamomile, which relieves irritation and redness.