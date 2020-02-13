Best things to do in Mumbai on Valentine’s Day 2020

What: Singles in town Be your own Valentine’s Day and celebrate this Valentine’s Day with a specially designed delicious menu of fried fish, thyme Beurre Blanc, Hunan-style tofu and aubergines, lemongrass and coconut milk vegetables, baked ricotta and apricot Potato peel, broccoli strawberry sweet chilly accompanied and desserts such as berry creme brulee, meringue heart, fruit truffles and chocolate strawberry. Enjoy the fun of a relaxing BBQ evening while sipping on your favorite drinks and pamper yourself in the resort’s green Aristo Spa. Those who love adventure can spend the much-needed time doing outdoor sports. Gravity – The adventure zone at the resort offers a variety of activities, including climbing, abseiling, air rifle shooting, archery, string balance, command bridge, air obstacle, swing crossing, Burma Bridge, horizontal ladder and much more.

WHEN: February 14th

Where: The resort, Aksa Beach, 11, Madh-Marve Road, Dharvali, Aksa Gaon, Malad (West)

