Best Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Oil Dupes

Scroll to view more pictures

Sunday Riley is one of the most popular cult labels for skin care products that you can find in every luxury item from #shelfie and all the vanity displays that I like to scroll through on Instagram. The legendary Luna Sleeping Oil is the company’s best-selling and most popular product, and not just because it looks beautiful in your curated medicine cabinet alongside your other skin care with holy grail. The light, quickly absorbed oil glides over the skin, while the impressive active ingredient profile does a great job over time. The main ingredient in Luna oil is trans-retinol ester (basically a gentler form of retinol), which renews the skin over time, softens fine lines, smoothes the texture and refines the pores.

In addition to retinol, it also contains a number of other skin-loving ingredients, including soothing chamomile and blue tanzy against redness and inflammation, and omega-3-rich chia seed extract for wrinkles and lines. While retinols have an innate tendency to cause irritation, redness and severe flaking (that’s why they are the gold standard when it comes to exfoliating your way to fresh skin), Luna sleep oil is suspended in a moisturizing, light oil base that feels moisturizing on, but is never greasy (and believe me, I have super oily skin).

Like apparently everyone else on the planet dealing with skin care, I’m a big fan of Riley’s ubiquitous retinol oil on Sunday, but with its high price, I’m not the biggest fan of the high price. Fortunately, I’ve put together a few favorites that do almost as well (and in some cases, even better) than the O.G. Sleeping oil.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to give people style. We only offer products that we believe you love as much as we do. Please note that we may receive a small sales commission when you buy something by clicking on a link in this story.

1. Palmer’s cocoa butter skin therapy oil

To be honest, I’m so surprised that this powerful facial oil from the drugstore doesn’t get much attention. I happened upon this on a trip when I forgot all my skin care product and found that this is a wallet friendly way to get the most benefit without buying multiple creams and serums. It contains retniol, vitamin C and vitamin E and, like Luna oil, does not cause irritation and is not too greasy. It is really a gem in a drug store.

2. 2. Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil

Neutrogena is one of the best drugstore brands to choose from if you want to invest in effective retinol treatment. Now the brand’s Retinol line offers an oil version for people with super-dry and reactive skin. It was formulated with Retinol SA, a concentrated, sustainable retinol that continuously renews the skin throughout the day. I also like that it soaks into the skin super quickly, so you can apply it day or night.

3. Herbivorous lapis oil

Okay, Hebrivore’s lapis oil isn’t exactly the cheapest, but it’s one of the closest to Rileys on Sunday and it’s still a lot cheaper. Plus, this is really one of my favorite skin care products I’ve ever used – whether you feel cheated or not. I wear it under makeup during the day and my oily skin doesn’t feel greasy. It just adds a nice shimmer and I feel like it really balances my skin tone after a few months. It feels just like Luna oil, but it doesn’t nestle like Sunday Riley’s.