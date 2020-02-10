Best skin care products that act like fillers

Scroll to view more pictures

Despite our wildest hopes and dreams, there is simply no bottle filler – I mean, if there was one, we would all use it, right? However, there are many skin care products that work like fillers to defy gravity and restore volume if you feel a little … in your mind. Dermal fillers and injectables are obviously the only safe office treatments that will give you immediate results. However, these alternative skin care treatments and beauty tools achieve a similar effect when used continuously (consistency is key). For me, skin care is self-care and frankly an act of self-love. So why not use treatments at home so that your skin looks elastic and supple and your self-confidence remains at first glance?

To get an overview of the best OTC skin care products for plump and smooth skin, we contacted the experts directly to get their suggestions. After all, is it better for someone who does dermal fillers, botox and lip injections every day to ask for the next best thing to get under the needle? “I swear by consistent micro current treatments. This will train your facial muscles to return to the point they were when you were younger. For example, the brows are raised, the cheeks are brought back into shape and the wrinkles are reduced. It is really the best alternative to fillers! Nuface has a great home option that you can use between treatments, ”advises Rachel Liverman, CEO and co-founder of Glowbar. Generally, these plump skin care products cause the skin to swell temporarily, filling lines and textures. This is a similar effect to applying a bulging lip gloss, but without the tingling. In addition to beauty tools and facial massagers, moisture-storing hyaluronic acid and elastin-enhancing collagen are the second best bets.

“With age, we lose our hyaluronic acid and collagen, which make our skin look youthful,” says Sister Nancy Pellegrino (also known as Sister Nancy), RN, MN, NP, owner and operator of NP Aesthetics Inc and co-founder of DIE STRECKE Beauty. Hyaluronic acid is able to hold 1000 times its weight in water, which means that the moisturizer restores moisture to even the most dehydrated skin, enhancing firmness and softening the appearance of fine lines over time. While topical collagen can be controversial as to its effectiveness, finding a product that contains both the naturally occurring protein and other antiaging ingredients helps fill in fine lines and restore fullness.

Below are some of our most popular skin care products for a juicy, glowing complexion without the needles.

While a contouring device sounds like a counterproductive choice if your ultimate goal is to keep your skin plump, this device not only promotes lifting and toning, but also encourages accelerated collagen production through its movements.

This HA-infused serum not only promotes moisture and a plump complexion, but also leaves a glow inside the built-in self-tanner. I’m just in love with this multitasking product.

This affordable hyaluronic acid serum fills parched skin without feeling greasy. The lightweight formula also works well under makeup, so you don’t have to worry about it charging (and therefore not working).

This facial oil enriched with jasmine provides moisture and smoothes the skin, leaves it moist and glowing, and keeps it full and maintains a balanced moisture level throughout the day.

This facial cleansing brush not only cleanses your face to the next level, it also stimulates blood circulation and gives you a smooth, rosy shimmer after washing.

This reusable face and body oil moisturizes the skin for a youthful, plump look. It also improves the texture and discoloration over time. The wetter your skin is, the more plump and wrinkle-free it looks.

Microneedling strengthens collagen (and the plump factor) by slightly injuring the skin, which means that your skin produces more collagen as protection against the self-inflicted “injury”. It also helps open your pores and convert your serum into sera to penetrate deeper.

If you are looking for a solid skin care set to treat yourself to revitalizing skin, this expensive product is your first choice. This light moisturizer contains a blend of lipids (2% pure ceramides, 4% natural cholesterol and 2% fatty acids) and a cholesterol-dominant ratio to restore the fullness of the face and retain moisture throughout the day.

The effective hydro-boost treatment from REN prevents water loss and gives the skin a natural crack.

This is my choice if my skin looks a little less glowing and slightly sunken. It smoothes the texture and fills fine lines so that the skin looks plump, hydrated and even. It is also an excellent option for sensitive skin.

