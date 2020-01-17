Scroll to view more pictures

Buzzy Beauty Brand, The Ordinary’s affordable range of modern skin and beauty products, was launched a few years ago. While the extensive range of clinically focused skin care products (they offer some cosmetics) was founded with the intent to “celebrate integrity in its most humble and true form” by offering clinically supported formulas that are free of fancy packaging and other marketing efforts, fair price points to enable. However, if you’re not exactly familiar with the skin care terminology, it can be a challenge to figure out which products are best for your specific skin care needs. We went online to find out about the best products from The Ordinary by Redditors.

Browsing each e-tailer’s bestseller page is a safe bet if you’re not sure which products are worth your coin, and if you’re browsing endless threads and discussion forums filled to the brim with sincere reviews and fan favorites a sure way to make sure you pick the right options. It’s also fun – almost addicting – to read comments from other beauty junkies. I’ve been using The Ordinary products since the brand’s debut, and I’m sure to have my favorite Holy Grail products that I bought back several times. I even got my skin care rookie friend to become addicted to salicylic acid. 2% face mask.

Not surprisingly, some of my personal hero products, including the Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% Serum and the AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution (an excellent duplicate for the Triple Berry Smoothing Peeling loved by Renee Rouleau), are incredible are loved by tons of like-minded editors. If you are new to The Ordinary and are not sure which products to invest in (or are just curious like me), I have put together a few winners that have consistently been recognized for their skin-changing superpowers in Reddit.

I’ve heard some great things about squalane skincare products, but I admit that I haven’t tried it yet. Thanks to a lot of convincing redditors, I want to get this product into my hands. “I started using it recently and was immediately amazed at how well it absorbs. Gives your skin a beautiful shine. I use it both alone and under lotion, ”said one user.

This universal fan favorite kepy appears during my research process. A combination editor with red skin said: “Before my forehead was full of closed comedones, and now after a month and a half they have completely disappeared.” Just a month with such dramatic results? I am totally sold.

As one of my favorite whitening serums of all time (regardless of the low price), I was not surprised by the popularity of this product. A loyal fan commented: “… for me personally (,) it is definitely the only product that has had the greatest impact on my skin tone balance and the reduction of acne.” I also think that it is a great lightening solution for sensitive skin types Vitamin C skin care.

This is probably my absolute favorite product of the brand – and apparently I’m not alone. A redditor raved: “Really noticeable improvements after a job! It’s also less than $ 8, you won’t find anything for such a good price! “I totally agree, and the good thing about the stunning low price.

I admit this serum is new to me, but I’ve already added it to my shopping cart based on the love it brings to Reddit. When they responded to a favorite thread from The Ordinary, a fan suggested this skin-enhancing serum to a newbie to The Ordinary. “I think it’s a great moisturizer and I use it to help repair barriers. It absorbs quickly and I did not experience any redness or uncomfortable burning sensation when applied. “

This serum, which eliminates hyperpigmentation, helps even out skin changes and reduce redness without irritation, according to tons of editors. “I use 2 to 4 drops and rub gently on my cheeks (my pigmented main areas). Then I gently pat my cheeks with a tiny swab on a scar on the back of my hand. That helped a lot with my cheek pigmentation, ”says a fan.

Redditors swear by this $ 8 gel cream treatment (which is currently in my skincare cabinet and is waiting to be opened). “I LOVE this product, I never thought that I would ever go head over heels for a skin care product in my life, but gosh, I absolutely love this product! Basically: With this light cream gel you can give your skin an even color and texture. And that’s exactly what it does, ”commented a redditor who is clearly in love.

In a popular thread that asked other Reddit users to list their favorite “TO” products, this facial oil approved for sensitive skin was well received. “The many fatty acids in rosehip oil make it an excellent option for moisturizing dry, itchy skin. The skin also absorbs the oil easily and lets its antioxidants penetrate deep into the skin’s layers. “

This anti-aging serum is full of scientifically supported active ingredients that target a wide range of common skin care products – all in one formula. “… It looks like I’ve had more sleep and my skin is a bit smoother, plumper and my pores smaller. I think I can get away with any make-up primer because my skin is already plump and nothing can be smoothed out, ”is a convinced buyer.

Lactic acid is a great way to exfoliate the skin gently without the irritation and dryness associated with stronger acids like AHA and BHA. A new fan praised the gentle yet effective chemical peel and said, “It didn’t take me long to get lactic acid, but I’m thrilled with the results so far!” PIH (Post Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation) has decreased significantly and my skin already looks smoother. “

