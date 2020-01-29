Scroll to view more pictures

If, like me, you have to deal with oily skin, regardless of the climate or the amount of firming powder you have coated your primer with, you know that you can round off your look by using a spray that extends the wearing time – not one negotiable step if you want to keep the fat and gloss in check. While a matting powder for touch-up at lunchtime is another must for a greasy girl’s makeup routine, a setting spray fixes your look without having to rely on layers of products that inevitably look like a cake – whether you’re too go to a special occasion where you need a little more protection against the shine, or just another day in the office.

However, it is important to know that not all finishing products in this area have been manufactured equally. In fact, most of these sprays are designed to solve specific skin care problems. For example, if you just want to use natural makeup, just use a normal product. However, if you try to keep the oil under control all day, you need to find the product that suits your skin type. In general, you should opt for long-lasting or matting options and not invest in sprays labeled “bright”, “moisturizing” or “bright”. If you opt for the matte version, your skin won’t look dry to people with dry skin – but your base stays in place and the oil stays in check.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to give people style. We only offer products that we believe you love as much as we do. Please note that we may receive a small sales commission when you buy something by clicking on a link in this story.

1. NYX

This affordable fixative spray keeps your oil under control and keeps makeup fresh for up to 12 hours.

2. Rimmel Stay Matte Fix & Go fixing spray

Mattifying spray not only holds your primer and the oil under control, but also serves as a primer. Spray it on clean skin before application and you get more protection from shine.

3. Milani Make it Last Setting Spray

This oil control spray is a triple threat that provides additional protection against shine and grease. Use it to prime the skin before applying makeup, correct bumps and improve the look for everyday wear.