February, also known as the month in which I ridicule myself in the name of self-love, is just around the corner. Is it just me, or does it take forever for the first month of the first decade to end? If anything, it makes me even more excited to throw a little caution into the wind and treat my fragrance addiction to some of the best romantic fragrance options. In the absence of better words, they just smell really good and give me a little momentum before they get through the shock every morning that is New York’s subway system.

The definition of “romantic” depends on the wearer, right? For me, that would be fragrances with aphrodisiac properties, at least according to the professionals. For someone in a relationship, he may have his S.O. will love whether it is a designer bottle or a can of Ax from the next target–Hey, we all have our thing! Valentine’s Day can mean nothing to you. Maybe Galentine’s day is more your pace. Perhaps every day is a love day, regardless of whether you’re attending a party or navigating through multiple dating apps at the same time (an admirable skill, by the way). Whatever you choose or not, these romantic scents are among the best in all categories.

Music and beauty are two of my favorite things and somehow this fragrance brand connects the two perfectly. Each fragrance is named and inspired after a famous song. “I Put a Spell on You” is a fresh, citrusy mix of neroli, tangerine, sandalwood and much more.

The brand’s latest fruity-floral fragrance is inspired by the Chinese osmanthus flower, which blooms at night and gives the entire fragrance a “peach-like creaminess”.

It will be love at first sight (and smell) when you get your hands on this gem-set bottle with its enchanting scent: fresh, persistent notes of pears, lemons, patchouli and much more.

Inspired by the nerve-wracking yet intoxicating experience of an awkward school dance, this outstanding fragrance is a clash of bitter and sweet fragrance notes.

The latest iteration from Chanel’s “Chance” series is this ultra-light, ultra-floral fragrance that instantly puts a smile on your face.

As the ultimate game of contrasts, this warm and sexy fragrance combines the most unlikely notes, including violet and coffee, into one unexpected fragrance you won’t want to suppress.

By far one of the most unique fragrances I’ve ever worn, this designer jewel smells so unique that it’s hard to describe. Don’t be fooled by the woody notes of sandal and cedarwood. They are balanced by jasmine, chamomile and other lighter scents that somehow transform into the perfect, persistent fragrance on a busy day.

The latest fragrance from the British brand is a warm and cozy fragrance, which is made even more unique by the top notes of grapefruit and cardamom.

This fragrance is an orange blossom fantasy that is brought to life with the help of other floral notes like jasmine and fruit notes like watermelon.

Maison Margiela’s latest addition to its fragrance fleet lets me tackle spring with lily of the valley, green blackcurrant and pear that conjure nostalgia in warm weather every time you wear it.

This limited variant of the brand’s classic daisy fragrance is a warmer version of this typical floral fragrance thanks to the addition of musk.

This classic gateway scent still has real estate on my vanity. Will I ever get enough of these warm and spicy notes? Probably not.

In addition to a slightly different bottle design, the neon version of YSL’s classic Black Opium fragrance is also underlined by coffee and dragon fruit notes.

