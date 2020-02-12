Best non toxic tooth whitening agents Style Caster

Scroll to view more pictures

In the past few years, DIY technology for tooth whitening has developed considerably. If you go to the dentist (as you can imagine that nobody wants it), this is obviously the most effective way to give your mother-of-pearl whites a refreshment. There are many safe and non-toxic treatments that you can find over the counter. Many old-school whitening products were (and still are) full of potentially harmful chemicals such as peroxide and fluoride, some of which are believed to be dangerous to your health – whether you swallow them or just gargle them. However, there are many natural remedies that brighten your smile, including baking soda and charcoal.

Apart from health concerns, conventional teeth whitening agents in oral care can also be problematic for people with sensitive teeth and / or gums. These formulas can cause toothache and irritation, which is why many switch to natural oral care products. If you’re looking for organic and chemical-free alternatives to traditional whitening products, we’ve put together some safe options for you.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to give people style. We only offer products that we believe you love as much as we do. Please note that we may receive a small commission on the sale when you buy something by clicking a link in this story, and that the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

1. Lumineux Teeth Whitening Kit

This natural, non-toxic whitening kit contains strips, toothpaste, mouthwash and a toothbrush for maximum results in just one week.

2. Hello charcoal toothpaste

For a gradual whitening, Hello Charcoal Toothpaste is a great, non-toxic choice to brighten your smile without any chemicals.

3. ZIMBA Teeth Whitening Strips

These natural bleaching strips use the lightening powers of coconut oil for a natural lightening of stains and discolorations.