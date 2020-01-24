Best Mental Health Resolution for a Happy and Healthy 2020

New year is here, and that means it’s time for New Year’s resolutions to start rolling. And this year, we’re here to help you put yourself first in your resolution.

In 2020, rather than focusing only on something superficial in your resolution, we place an emphasis on mental health. We’ve put together some great New Year’s resolutions that will help you be the best you can be in 2020. Here are the best mental health resolutions to put 2020 into the right foot.

I Respect Myself With Respect

We understand how easy it is to be hard on yourself. We are truly the worst enemies. This year instead of beating yourself up with every little mistake or hiccup, try to practice more positivity and thought.

Remind yourself that you are human and imperfect. Don’t beat yourself up for indulging in a cookie or two late at night. If you miss a set time, don’t settle for it because tomorrow is a new day. Treat yourself with the respect you truly deserve. A positive self-image can help you have a healthy, positive, positive year.

I can sleep better

Sleep is essential to being mentally healthy. The CDC reports that 1 in 3 adults in the United States do not get enough sleep regularly. The recommended amount is seven or more hours per day. Sleep less than 7 hours a night can cause frequent mental distress and a variety of other medical problems.

That’s why one of the best New Year’s resolutions you can make for yourself is to make sure you get 8 hours of sleep a night. In just a few days, you will see an increase in energy and start having more productive days.

I will dedicate Time to Myself

Relaxation is essential to one’s overall well-being. Without the time allotted to ourselves, we will lose. Everyone needs dedicated time to relax and separate themselves from the stress of the day.

By 2020, make sure you have time to rest yourself. Set healthy boundaries in your workplace to make sure you have your nights to yourself every night. Without boundaries, you could experience burnout and not be able to give everyone your daily work.

So, as a gift to yourself in 2020, be sure to value your personal time and remember the importance of relaxation.

I Will Live Forever

We are all guilty of living in the past and not living in the moment. Time and time again, we find ourselves thinking about what the future holds instead of focusing on what matters. This year, instead of worrying about the future and thinking about the past, focus on being present in the present moment.

Hang out with your friends and family, and truly participate in the moment. When you look back, you will find that you are fully present in the conversations, the laughs, and the memories. This is one of the best mental health resolutions you can make for 2020.

I Need Help If Needed

Last but not least, don’t be afraid to reach out for help. If you feel like you’re falling into a dark place, promise to reach out to your friends and family and ask for help when needed. Find a therapist and get yourself the help you deserve.

Don’t let the negative stigma of asking for help stop you. There’s nothing wrong with admitting that you can’t handle everything on your own. When you reach for help, you will not regret it.

We hope that some of these mental health resolutions will help you in the coming year. Here’s a thoughtful and happy 2020! Come back to The Shade Room for your New Year resolutions of celebs and more!

