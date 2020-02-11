Best Mason Pearson Brush Dupes – Wild Boar Bristle Brushes Amazon

Scroll to view more pictures

Boar bristle hairbrushes are the gold standard because they feel soft and offer a number of hair-enhancing benefits. The famous Mason Pearson brush is one of the most notorious boar bristle brushes and is undoubtedly the most used by professional hairdressers. Fortunately, there are a lot of Mason Pearson brush spinners on Amazon waiting to be discovered. In contrast to standard brushes made of synthetic fibers and nylon, there is no risk of damage and breakage in boar bristles. Instead, they are actually good for your hair because they help distribute natural oils from the scalp to your strands of hair. In this way, they are also ideal for those who do not have to wash their hair every day, as they are a solid alternative to dry shampoo. It is also a damage-minimizing alternative for styling tools.

Because it helps distribute oils evenly, it can smooth your locks without the need for an iron, and it can even reduce the unsightly static buildup on your strands. Mason Pearson’s wild boar bristle brushes are the most sought after, but they also come at a fairly high price. Fortunately, there are many solid scammers who offer you the same benefits as the original, but don’t break the bank.

1. Dovahlia Boar bristle brush

This brush set with boar bristles contains a round brush, a comb and a carrying case. This option is ideal for jet setters and frequent flyers. The high-quality brush is suitable for all hair types, but is particularly suitable for people with coarse, structured or curly hair, as it has soft bristles and a gloss-enhancing and moisturizing effect to distribute the sebum evenly from the scalp to the strands.

2. Bsisme boar bristle brush

Our editors love not only the beautiful pink details of this wooden paddle brush, but also the design of this model with both wild boar bristles and nylon bristles. Boar bristles add shine and texture to your curls, while the addition of nylon helps to unravel unruly knots and promote scalp blood flow, allowing your hair to grow faster. We also love this option as it comes with a hairbrush cleaning tool to optimize your brush’s performance.

3. Belula boar bristle brush

We love this comprehensive set, which includes a natural bamboo brush with boar and nylon bristles, a detangling comb, a headband and a travel bag on the go. This brush is also an excellent alternative to a wet brush because, like conventional and synthetic brushes, it does not damage or break wet hair, but still offers an excellent knot-reducing effect.