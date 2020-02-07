Best Liquid Self Tanner & Body Makeup on Amazon

Scroll to view more pictures

Sure, I love that spray tans and self-tanners give me an artificial shine without UV damage, but what I like most is the fact that they work well as a full-body concealer (or at least as a tinted moisturizer). Admittedly, when I’m in the wrong tan, I feel more confident without makeup and I like the fact that my stretch marks, bruises and other blemishes are a little more hidden under the pigment layer. When I found that liquid body bronzer (or body make-up) was actually there, I couldn’t believe it took me 28 years to stumble across this incredible category of beauty. In fact, I invested in a pair of tan tights last Halloween to fake the fact that I’m not super fair (I dressed up as Pamela Anderson Lee), and after seeing the photos, I thought to myself, “Why not? Do I wear them more often? “Probably because it’s pretty obvious up close that you’re wearing a semi-gloss pair of stockings where these liquid body bronzes come into play.

If you’re looking for a quick fix that can hold you up for the night for a big event or photo shoot, body bronzers are the next best alternative to old-fashioned panty hose – and frankly, they don’t feel completely out of date. While the benefit of a self-tanning job or tanning in the salon lasts up to 5-7 days, body painting doesn’t take 4-6 hours to develop and is rinsed off immediately if you make a mistake (as opposed to tanning yourself).

1. Sally Hansen airbrush legs

My friend, a professional salsa dancer, recommended this product to me a few months ago, and I am absolutely thrilled. It covers my stretch marks, dark spots, bruises, as you call it. It is also not transferred to clothing or furniture, which is a huge advantage.

2. L’Oreal Sublime Glow Daily moisturizer

If you are interested in body bronzers, this is your best choice. It is an entry-level product for beginners, with which you can achieve gradual yet noticeable results. It’s pretty foolproof. However, if you are in an emergency, you will have to wait 24 hours for it to appear.

If you’re looking for instant effects on body blurring without the transfer, you’ve probably got your match. This transfer-free formula gives you a flawless, blue, scar-free complexion for a day. And it’s not difficult to apply.