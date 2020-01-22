Scroll to view more pictures

Whether masking is an absolutely essential part of the skin care process depends on the person. Some of us like to cleanse, tone and moisturize, others prefer to throw serums, eye creams and futuristic aids – like an LED mask – into the mixture. We personally belong to the group that believes that the unnecessarily additional but ultimately useful parts of our routine are worth doing. And mostly hand masks definitely make the cut.

No, they are nowhere near as popular as the ones we face, but are you coming in winter, aren’t you a little piece of moisturizing heaven? If you’ve washed your hands dozens of times to avoid getting a cold, braving the snow for lunch, and touching the brutal metro railing every day, your hands will stay drier than sandpaper. Yes, there are also hand creams that can be bought between hands when washing, but rarely do they offer the kind of moisture that really lasts all day. In other words, we just gave you an excuse to hang up the phone, put on some gloves, and pretend that you are in the middle of a spa and are living your best life.

Ahead, the best and most affordable hand masks to keep in your bathroom this winter and beyond.

Shea butter and other natural extracts are included in this affordable hand treatment.

A lot of herbal extracts are included in this soothing hand mask.

If you’re tired of using hand cream every other hour, consider including this hand mask in your self-care, as CBD is fortified with fatty acids that help strengthen the skin barrier.

This K-Beauty mask is enriched with a variety of softening and moisturizing ingredients such as shea butter, argan kernel oil, mango extract and western rose extract.

The purple flower in this K-Beauty darling is a must for its softening properties.

The rose option from this collection of affordable hand masks has a soothing effect and provides plenty of moisture.

Cica, short for cicatrization, describes the process in which tissue under the skin repairs itself after an injury. By confining your hands to these masks for 10 minutes, you intensify this process using moisturizing ingredients like glycerin and shea butter.

The inside of these decorative hand masks consist of collagen and multivitamins and smooth, moisturize and brighten cracked hands.

In addition to a specially developed essence for softening the hands, there is also a phytokeratin ingredient for treating the cuticles and the nail bed.

This food-safe hand mask softens your hands with a delicious mixture of mandarin, fig and ginkgo biloba extracts.

A mask and serum in one that can best be described as a much-needed spa appointment for your dry, cracked hands.

With the help of a unique insulation system, these mittens form a heat barrier when put on. After warming up, a mixture of macadamia oil, shea butter and rose hip oil has the effect of restoring and moisturizing ultra-dry skin.

Although this isn’t a paper mask, the mixture of avocado and argan oil thickens as soon as it’s mixed with water, creating a creamy lotion that stays on your hands for up to 15 minutes.

This double-layer mask made of 16 different plant substances and rich shea butter has a warming effect, so that the ingredients can fuse with the skin.

There are no sticky residues to be found in these gloves, which consist of over 80 percent active ingredients, which cause hydration and penetration into the outer layers for more permanent results.

