My beauty secrets are not pioneering. I don’t think they’re real “secrets” either. Common sense is a more accurate description. These include: drinking water, staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen and taking care of my affairs. It seems easy, doesn’t it? Well, I’m still struggling to lock myself in with the sunscreen factor before I start, collect my eight cups of H2O before the end of the day, and prevent my hands from feeling like sandpaper throughout the winter season. Fortunately, I take care of my business and am now the proud owner of enough hand creams to fill a drugstore shelf.

To be honest, I am a chronic hand washer, which is why it is difficult to keep my skin from drying out between bathroom breaks. I tried everything – light lotions, heavy creams, oils, gel lotions, oil mist … do I miss something? At this point, my search for the perfect moisturizer never seems to end, but now I can confidently sign a handful that keeps my fingers moist and ash-free as I write at my desk. Here is the 411 on each of them.

In my opinion … and many others, CeraVe is by far one of the best skin care brands in the drugstore. I swear on her moisturizer all year round and apply the ointment to my hands before bed and during the day. The claim that it doesn’t feel greasy is absolutely legitimate. After about five minutes, a doll-sized crowd will soak in, leaving a shine that doesn’t feel too slippery.

This is a newbie, but it’s already a staple in my work bag because I have to have it on my desk and on my bedside table. Whether I use it on my lips, elbows, or hands, this ointment doesn’t feel that way, ointment when it makes sense. What I mean by that is that it doesn’t feel too heavy and leaves a nice matte finish that doesn’t leave me with greasy palms. Perhaps it has something to do with the mixture of colloidal oatmeal and hemp seed oil (which is absorbed quickly by itself).

If ointments and ointments are not part of your jam, I strongly recommend everything from the HydroBoost line from Neutrogena, including the hand gel cream. It feels so light that when you use it, you think that the moisture will not last. Au contraire: thanks to hyaluronic acid and the ability to store moisture that goes beyond the surface of the skin.

If I feel like AF, I take this luxury option. For one thing, it takes forever so you don’t have to feel funny about the slightly more expensive price (at least compared to the others on this list). Apart from the price, this hand cream is so rich that I can recommend it overnight and the scent is intoxicating.

You may already be familiar with the brand’s legendary skin food cream, but if you don’t, I have to admit it’s a little heavier. Since it is not ideal to type on a keyboard eight hours a day, I switched to the lighter version and still have the extremely rich moisture benefits of the original.

Eucalyptus is my favorite soothing scent. With this special hand cream on my desk I can take care of myself on a particularly stressful day. In addition, the formula is the perfect center between light and heavy and is quickly absorbed.

This is hands down the hardest option on my list. The formula consists of several emollient oils (eucalyptus, sesame, avocado, etc.), including an olive oil wax that feels like a glove over your hands after application.

