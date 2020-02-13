Best hairbrushes for detangling wet hair

Scroll to view more pictures

If you’re worried about hair damage, breakage, and split ends, you’re probably already familiar with some of the basics of hair care. Using a deep care product (or a bond builder if you have color-treated curls), taking your vitamins and supplements, and avoiding excessive shampooing and excessive heat styling are well-known methods of keeping scalp and strands healthy. However, if you use a typical brush to comb wet hair after showering, all other efforts to preserve your valuable strands can also be thrown out the window.

Wet strands are much more fragile than dry ones. Therefore, using a hairbrush specially designed to detangle wet curls is essential if you want to avoid tearing and breaking. We’ve summarized some of our favorite personal brush options that are safe for both wet and dry locks.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to give people style. We only offer products that we believe you love as much as we do. Please note that we may receive a small commission on the sale when you buy something by clicking a link in this story, and that the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

1. Wet Brush Quick Dry hair brush

As the gold standard for wet hair care and after shampooing, this quick-drying brush is an excellent option to avoid damage and let your hair dry faster. It is also equipped with an OmniFlex head, which allows it to move in all directions to adapt to the scalp.

2. Crave Naturals glide through wet hairbrush

This original Glide Thru brush was developed with unique, conical plastic bristles to fight knots and tangles without causing breakage and split ends.

3. Tangle Angel hair brush

Aside from the chic, heart-shaped design, this gentle detangling brush helps remove knots without breaking the hair.