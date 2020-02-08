Best glitter eye makeup that actually stays in place

Scroll to view more pictures

When it comes to sparkling makeup, the sparkling gel products and chunky metallic sheen that so many of us loved as tweens are the first to come to mind. Sure, those unicorn-colored, slightly eye-catching gels and pigments from back then were fun, but they were anything but refined. Not to mention the inevitable mess on your face and the eye irritation from glitter that falls off the eyelids within minutes of application and may have affected our eyesight (oops).

But this declining beauty trend has made a bold comeback just in time for the holidays. It ranges from subtle shimmer on a glossy lid to eye-catching metallic pigments that line the entire eye.

Well-known makeup artists such as the legendary Pat McGrath and Instagram lover Katie Jane Hughes are among the biggest supporters of the glitter and prove that a sparkling eye make-up has officially developed from sticky formulas of the 00s to a sublime statement look that no longer applies only to princesses. Elementary school parties and probably takes the place of the smoky gold standard metallic eye.

Unfortunately, if you’ve ever dealt with glitter eye makeup or loose metal pigments, you know that abundant rainfall is a disadvantage that is (almost) inevitable. Fortunately, with the resurgence of glitter to a mainstream trend, the technology of the products has improved tremendously, making it easy to rock the look without clutter.

1. Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter and Glow Liquid Eyeshadow

It is not for nothing that this glitter eyeshadow is a cult favorite. The easy-to-mix formula glides seamlessly over the eyelids and dries within minutes to fix the shimmering pigments for hours of use without affecting the shine or color yield.

2. Hourglass flare glitter eyeshadow

This prismatic eyeshadow actually contains prismatic pearls that can be used to increase your sheen from sheer to dazzling, or it can be used as a topper over a matte shadow for extra momentum. The best way to apply pressed glitter pigments is with your finger. The warmth of your hand means that the product can be applied seamlessly and the glitter gives the most shine.

3. Milani Hypnotic Lights Eye Topper

This eye topper for drugstores gives your eye look a touch of iridescence with a subtle glitter finish. The cream formula is easy to mix and does not lift the eye products you wear underneath when applied.