Best Gin Cocktails - How To Make Gin Cocktails

We are in the middle of the first month of the new year. So if you’d rather go without dry January instead of GIN-Uary, we understand – and we’re here to give you inspiration and relief for a winter cocktail.

The best thing about these healthy gin-based beverages is that gin is clear and low-carbon and contains only 110 calories per shot. That sums it up with vodka and tequila blanco, not bad for you spirits in the category. This way, you don’t have to feel as guilty about drinking a ready-to-drink gin cocktail as you would with a beer or bourbon, for example.

Another bonus with these simple gin cocktail recipes? Some even contain superfoods like turmeric, mushrooms, and ashwagandha roots. So it’s like cleaning with a dash of gin. Bottom up!

The curious Jackalope

Made with eight botanicals distilled by hand in medieval copper pot stills, spice up gin-uary with this Gunpowder Irish Gin Cocktail.

Ingredients:

directions:

Garnish with mint and a generous wedge of grapefruit and shake.

waiting game

This lavender-colored drink offering was made in the Valerie craft cocktail spot in New York City. The nice thing is that when the Empress Gin is added, it turns purple. Make it a fancy party trick for your next soiree with a bathtub and gin fuel.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz empress 1908 gin

¾ oz Luxardo Bitter Bianco

¾ ounce of Blanc Vermouth

2 strokes of Fee Brothers Grapefruit Bitters

.5 grapefruit wheel (for garnish)

directions:

Put all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Stir and strain into a double stone glass.

Ginning for you

What to do with all the leftover cinnamon sticks from vacation? Of course, make them cinnamon syrup for this gin cocktail.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. The Botanist Gin

0.5 ounces of fresh lemon

0.5 ounces of cinnamon syrup

2 ounces of hot water

2 strokes of Angostura Bitters

directions:

To make cinnamon syrup, add 1: 1 sugar to the water and then add cinnamon sticks. Bring to the boil, then turn off and let steep for 10 minutes to draw cinnamon. Serve after cooling. Put all the ingredients in the cup. Stir with cinnamon stick and serve.

All good

If your gin is mixed by one of the few female master distillers in the world and contains trendy ingredients such as adaptogenic mushrooms and ashwagandha, it is absolutely not wrong to take another sip.

Ingredients:

directions:

Served on the rocks, shaken or opened.

The flavored turmeric tonic

This tipple combines citrus fruits (such as lemon and orange) with immune-boosting turmeric in a wonderfully refreshing way.

Ingredients:

2 ounce gray whale gin

1 ounce of lemon juice

1 ounce of orange juice

1 ounce of ginger liqueur

1 tsp turmeric

Mineral water

directions:

Place all ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a glass filled with ice. Cover with soda water and garnish with an orange slice.

