Best fashion moments from the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Finally the biggest night of music is here. The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California and we’re waiting for the carpet – which is arguably the best part of the show.

While we are well versed in the awards season, we can watch our favorite stars go out on the Grammy red carpet. The ceremony celebrates the best in music, which means that a bit of everyone in the industry performs. And if you invite a few of the greatest musicians, you’ll get one of several fashion moments with every step.

Check out the best looks from the red carpet of the 62nd Grammy Awards below with the live update.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Ty Dolla $ ign attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Nathalie Joachim attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Nija Charles attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Labrinta attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz / WireImage)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Koffee attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Ty Hunter attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Theo Croker attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Nina Parker attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: NAO attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Reese LaFlare attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Steve Lacy attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Shaun Ross attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

