Best drugstore primer for a flawless finish

Hardly there is “no make-up make-up” always in fashion, but exactly the opposite of minimalist make-up: glamor with complete coverage. And while we’re equally keen to let skin see through with freckles and blemishes, a flawless facial background is crucial when you go to the event, take pictures, or just fancy glamor. And at moments like this, you’ve covered the best basics for drug stores.

Prestige and luxury brands are no strangers when it comes to offering high-coverage bases, including Estee Lauder’s legendary Double Wear and Marc Jacobs insanely pigmented Re (marc) -capable full coverage foundation. Lately, however, this accelerated interest in a doll-like complexion seems to have inspired affordable drugstore brands to jump on the cart. These highly pigmented primers are not only wallet-friendly, but the advanced formulas are absolutely the same as the high-class and prestigious counterparts that cost three times the price.

We have summarized some of the best-selling formulas on the market today. Not only are they all under $ 15 and are backed up by numerous customer reviews. They are also often co-signed by both beauty gurus and editors. Make your choice.

1. Rimmel Stay Matte Full Coverage Foundation

I’ve used this underestimated base for years and recently updated the packaging to highlight full coverage, but luckily the recipe hasn’t been tampered with. This gorgeous matte foundation has always delivered a silky, velvet matte finish with a solid cover to erase mistakes and is formulated with an oil control to keep shine and oil in check. However, if you have dry skin, make sure you have a rich moisturizer, moisturizing foundation, or facial oil underneath so that the skin looks natural.

2. L’Oreal Infallible Total Cover Foundation

As part of L’oreal’s durable Infallible line, this mouse primer is a bit thicker, but feels amazingly light on the skin despite its flawless coverage. From circles to hyperpigmentation to acne breakouts, this natural-finish foundation makes your skin look flawless, but it looks like you’re wearing makeup. If skin tricks are not a problem for you, try this drugstore superstar.

3. Covergirl Matte Made Foundation

Covergirl’s Matte Made Foundation is already enjoying an impressive following among beauty gurus, YouTubers and everyday consumers. This soft, matte formula offers solid endurance (even in extremely hot, humid weather) and is transfer-resistant, making it a great foundation for events.

4. Catrice HD Liquid Cover Foundation

This HD foundation is one of the most beautiful foundations that I have ever had (drugstore and prestige). It gives your skin a filter-like finish that is matte yet skin-like. Frankly, that foundation makes your skin look like a subtle filter on Instagram, but IRL.

5. LA Girl Pro Coverage High Definition Foundation

For those who prefer a radiant, moist complexion, but need more coverage than glowing gold standards like BB creams and tinted moisturizers, this is a great, affordable product that competes with high-end products with the same benefits.