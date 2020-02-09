Best dressed stars on the red carpet, from Billy Porter to Zazie Beetz

While the main focus of the Academy Awards is on celebrating the greatest talents in the film world, it also offers visitors the opportunity to show their tailoring power.

Every year, guests of the Oscars honor the red carpet with designs from some of the most sought after designers in the fashion industry.

And tonight’s award ceremony will be no different, with nominees Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron ready to appear for the glamorous affair.

The Independent keeps abreast of all A-listers who make their long-awaited arrivals at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Throughout the 91-year history of the Oscars, many of Hollywood’s acting elite have praised the red carpet in unforgettable ensembles.

