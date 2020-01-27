Best dressed at the 2020 Grammy Awards when Ariana Grande and Camilla Cabello blind

The biggest stars in the music world are attending the Grammy Awards tonight and have brought a breathtaking selection of fashion.

Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Camilla Cabello, Chrissy Teigen and Lana Del Rey were among the best dressed for the glamorous ceremony at the STAPLES Center in LA.

Among the first to walk on the red carpet was Ariana Grande, who looked like a princess in a stunning robe

The Thank U Next singer arrived with a layered gray tulle dress that featured a skirt so big it threatened to flood the pint-sized pop star.

While Lizzo flaunted her incredible curves in a white, floor-length dress that had a built-in corset and a bold, thigh-high column.

(Image: Getty Images for Shot A)

The juice singer, who is the most nominated star with eight nominations, complemented her stunning dress with a luxurious white fur stole and diamond jewelry.

Camila Cabello appears at the Grammys and is nominated for the best pop duo / group performance with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes for her song “Señorita”.

Lizzo showed her incredible curves in a white, floor-length dress

(Image: David Fisher / REX)

Camila Cabello showed off her slim figure in a black, Gothic Versace dress

(Image: Getty Images)

And Camila made sure she looked the best for her big night – by flaunting her slim figure in a black, Gothic Versace dress.

She completed her look with a $ 2 million diamond carat weighing 64 carats, sources said.

Lana Del Rey wore a glittering silver dress

(Image: Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen competed in an orange, three-dimensional dress for the award ceremony

(Image: WireImage)

Chrissy Teigen appeared with her rapper friend John Legend in an orange, three-dimensional dress for the awards.

The model wore her hair in soft curls and embellished her look with a matching orange clutch, dangling earrings and strappy heels.

Gwen Stefani, pictured with her new love Black Shelton, wore a special Dolce and Gabbana dress

(Image: Christopher Polk / Rolling Stone / REX)

Lana Del Rey made her Grammy debut tonight and she definitely made a good impression with a glittering silver dress.

Lana, who was at the fair with her husband Sean Larking, completed her classic look with matching silver heels and her distinctive cat eye eyeliner.

Gwen Stefani took part in the glittering awards with her new lover Black Shelton and impressed with a custom-made Dolce and Gabbana dress and matching over-the-knee boots.

This year the awards had a lot to offer as well-known top charts were pushed out by some exciting new cats on the scene.

The first-time nominees Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are nominated in the four main categories (song of the year, album, record and best new artist), while some well-known artists are missing.

Taylor Swift and BTS were excluded from the main categories despite their commercial success this year.