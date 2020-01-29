Scroll to view more pictures

The awards season is in full swing and while the actual shows are a crapshoot in terms of pleasure, it’s always fun to watch the red carpet in advance, and fortunately for early risers who inevitably fall asleep (* raises his hand). Fashion is usually out of reach because red carpet dresses sometimes cost more than my rent for a whole year. However, the beauty moments are a different story. With the right tools, a few products, and a little patience, you can recreate a style and flaunt it on your own runway. For those of us who have textured hair, celebrity’s best natural hairstyles are a gold mine of options.

Thanks to the growing number of professionals behind the scenes – Ursula Stephen, Nai’vasha and Felicia Leatherwood, to name just a few – we are getting a front row seat, be it in front of the TV or in the “grief” for their creations. Sometimes it’s as simple as a set of straight cornrows, and sometimes it’s a complicated updo with enough twists and turns to stare at for minutes. Pulling off these hairstyles naturally requires special care – pulling and pulling can destroy our edges and the definition of curls. The washing day is not complete without a deep conditioner or hair mask, is it? All in all, if you’re looking for inspiration to get out of a styling rut, keep scrolling and you’ll find a lot.

Alicia Keys

During this year’s Grammy Awards, the singer-songwriter decorated her cornrows with a pearl bun and swirling baby hair.

Cynthia Erivo

The “Harriet” star navigates through the award season with her gorgeous platinum blonde buzzcut in tow.

Danai Gurira

The “The Walking Dead” star’s braided top knot is a super cute way to improve the otherwise simple style.

THEIR

The award-winning singer met Grammy’s red carpet in a voluminous knot with long baby hair sideburns that beautifully frame her cheekbones.

Issa Rae

The “Insecure” star is not afraid to push the hair cover and looks stunning, whether she tries something new or just does it with a braided duvet.

Kerry Washington

The TV and film actress started in 2020 with a perfectly executed, structured bob and middle section. Very chic!

Logan Browning

The “Dear White People” attended the SAG Awards, which looked like a lavender dream, and complemented their fit with braids with a wet effect.

Lupita Nyong’o

At this year’s SAG Awards, the award-winning actress radiated old Hollywood glamor with her elaborate updo.

Nathalie Emmanuel

On the other hand, the star “Game of Thrones” is an expert in demonstrating the calm power of a reserved hairstyle that brings out her natural curls.

Samira Wiley

The acronym for actress “Handmaid’s Tale” is about flattering dimensions, as the sides are close to the scalp while the middle is voluminous.

Taraji P. Henson

The actress and mental health lawyer looks like a total boss with her kinky curls styled to the side.

Tiffany Haddish

The funny comedian and actress was an eye-catcher at this year’s Golden Globes, where her hair was combed back.

Yara Shahidi

We loved seeing this outstanding braided ponytail on the “Grownish” star who experimented with fun styles that aren’t necessarily her handwriting (which we love too!).

